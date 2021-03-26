Vincentians are being encouraged to get vaccinated especially in light of recent volcanic activity

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is pleased that the people of SVG are facing the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic and increased activity at the La Soufriere volcano with calm.

Speaking to NBC News this morning, the Prime Minister said he has been constantly updated on the issues here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while he is in Boston, USA.

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is again strongly advising the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to get vaccinated.

Dr. Gonsalves is expected to return to the State next Wednesday March 31st.







