MR RICHARD SAUNDERS better known as ABIDE of Kingstown Hill, died on Thursday April 1st at the age of 50. He was employed with the Public Works Department as a Watchman at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School. The funeral takes place on Wednesday May 12th at the St. John’s Christian Pilgrim Church, Sion Hill. The viewing and tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

