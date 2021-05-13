St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two new COVID-19 positive cases from two hundred and nine (209) samples processed on Tuesday May 11th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.96 percent.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee, both new cases were detected on exit screening.

Sixteen (16) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and fifty-two (152) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and twenty-eight (1928) cases of COVID-19 and one-thousand seven hundred and sixty-four (1764) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

