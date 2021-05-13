NEMO will be facilitating persons wishing to return home in the orange zone

Several persons who were displaced by the Explosive Volcanic Eruption have indicated an interest in returning to their homes in the Orange Zone.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced a change in the alert level for the La Soufriere Volcano to orange, following a decision made by Cabinet.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes says NEMO will facilitate the necessary transport for persons who will be returning to their homes in the Orange zone.

Some 22-thousand people were displaced following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano on Friday April 9th.

There are more than four thousand people in 84 shelters on mainland St. Vincent, while there are several persons who evacuated to union Island, Bequia and Canouan.

Meanwhile, Representative from the CARICOM Operational Support Team, Sylvan McIntyre has commended the National Emergency Management Organization for its response to the volcanic eruption.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

