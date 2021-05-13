Earlier today, European Football governing body, UEFA confirmed that Portugal will host this year’s Champions League Final.

The match, between English Premier League Clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea was moved from Istanbul because Turkey was put on a UK Red Travel List meaning that fans would have to quarantine for ten days in a hotel upon their return home.

The Portuguese government paved the way for Porto to host the Final after approving the return of supporters to stadiums in Portugal.

Porto’s Estadio do Dragao will host the match on 29th May, and UEFA is hoping that 20,000 fans will be allowed to attend.

