Six new positive cases of Covid 19 were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and twenty-two (122) samples processed on Tuesday June 15th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.9%.

Five (5) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and forty-one (241) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and seventy-eight (2178) cases of COVID-19 and one thousand nine hundred and twenty-five (1925) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

