The issue of persons who present fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards is being addressed

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it is working closely with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to address the issue of persons who present fake COVID19 Vaccination Cards.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, told NBC News that someone had tried to use a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card, but this was detected after close inspection.

She said the matter has been reported to the Police and investigations are continuing into the matter.

Dr. Keizer Beache said the Ministry of Health has also received reports from Health Care workers, who say they have been approached by persons, offering them money to issue fake Covid 19 vaccination cards.

