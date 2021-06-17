The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard has received two new Mercury Verado 300 Horsepower engines from the Government and people of Dominica.

According to a release, the engines were donated to assist the Coast Guard in its relief and security efforts, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

The logistics support and co-ordination for the delivery of the engines were done through the Military Liasion Office of the Embassy of the United States of America, Bridgetown, Barbados, and the United States Southern Command’s Technical Assistance Field Team.

The engines were installed on Coast Guard vessel SVG 02, which is one of three SAFE boat interceptors donated by the Government and people of the United States of America, under its Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

The SAFE boats were used in the maritime evacuation of 108 residents from Owia, during the explosive volcanic eruption.

