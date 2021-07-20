The “FAN Project” is now being implemented here in SVG

A four year project dubbed Improving Household Nutrition Security and Public Health in CARICOM also known as the Food and Nutrition or FAN Project is being implemented here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The FAN project which is being implemented in Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will leverage findings from the prior Farm to Fork project, creating pathways for agriculture and schools to improve school meals and the diets of children.

The project is also a follow-up to the Port of Spain evaluation project, implementing policies and programs to confront the rising incidences of Non Communicable Diseases or NCD’s in the Caribbean.

Speaking during NBC’s Face to Face program aired this morning, one of the Project Managers with the FAN Project, Katherine Browne said the project will engage with stakeholders to understand how local food systems currently determine dietary patterns in the country’s population in order to increase healthy eating and sustainable rural livelihoods.

Miss Browne added that Non Communicable Diseases or NCD’s are the leading cause of death in the region and the FAN project is one approach from CARICOM to address this very worrying issue.

She said one in every four adults in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are obese.

