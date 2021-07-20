Vincentians at home and in the Diaspora have been urged to be calm about the proposed removal of a section of Coral Reef at Indian Bay Beach.

There have been objections to an application made by a Hotel Investor to remove the Coral Reef from the beach area.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves addressed the issue during the Opening Ceremony of the Barrouallie Smart Health Centre.

He urged persons not to worry because there a process that must be followed by the Physical Planning and Development Board.

The Prime Minister said the Government will not allow anyone to destroy the country’s Coral Reef.

