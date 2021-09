Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 4 wickets with 6 balls remaining in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis last night.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were put in to bat first and made 147-7 off their 20 overs. Wicket-keeper/batsman, Joshua Da Silva was top-scorer with 40 off 45 balls with 5 fours and 1 six. Captain, Dwayne Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford scored 25 each. For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Medium pacer, Ali Khan took 3-19 and left-arm, fast bowler, Isuru Udana had 2-28.

Captain, Kieron Pollard slammed 3 fours and 5 sixes in a score of 51 off 22 balls to lead Trinbago Knight Riders to victory. Isuru Udana put in a good all-round performance by scoring 25 not out. Opening batsman, Lendl Simmons contributed 20. Leg-spinner, Fawad Ahmed took 2-16 for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.