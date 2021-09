MR VINCENT FRANCIS BROWNE better known as GROWLLER of Lowmans Windward takes place on Tuesday August 31st at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 19th at the Lowmans Windward Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery. All persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.