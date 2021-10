The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made a donation of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines to three Caribbean countries.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio on Sunday that ten thousand vaccine doses that have been donated, are from the 20-thousand doses that were received from Canada.

Meanwhile ,Prime Minister Gonsalves also announced that because of the seriousness of COVID-19 in SVG, this country’s delegation will not attend the Dubai Expo later this month