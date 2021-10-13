A Motion for the approval of Supplementary Estimates 2 to 5 of 2021 has been approved by Parliament, along with four Supplementary Appropriation Bills.

The Motion and Bills were presented by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on behalf of Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, who was absent from today’s sitting.

The Prime Minister outlined the figures for the Supplementary Estimates which are for the years 2019 and 2020.

During his presentation, the Prime Minister provided details of areas funded under the Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project.