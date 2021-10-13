St. Vincent and the Grenadines signs two agreements with the United Kingdom

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has signed two agreements with the United Kingdom, in preparation for the arrival here this afternoon, of the inaugural direct flight of Virgin Atlantic to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This country’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James, signed the agreements on Monday, October 11, on behalf of the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The signing took place at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and was witnessed by Resident British High Commissioner of the British High Commission, His Excellency Steve Moore.

The two agreements signed were:

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Aeronautical Authorities of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; and an Air Services Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Northern Ireland and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James said the signing of the MOU and the Air Service Agreement will allow Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to facilitate direct flights from the United Kingdom.

He noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ideally positioned to become a significant aviation hub within the Caribbean region. With the signing these instruments, the country now has greater access to major source markets across the European continent, which is important to recovery efforts both in tourism and trade following the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MOU affirms the intention of both States to comply with the scope of Article 5 of the Chicago Convention, which is to adopt flexible policy, to charter services between the two countries and their willingness in principle to approve applications for such flights subject to the understanding that reciprocal treatment will be granted by the other Aeronautical Authority.