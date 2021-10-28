Annual Christmas barrel concessions to be begin next month

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has disclosed that the Annual Christmas Barrel Concession will begin next month.

The Prime Minister made the announcement, during his Independence Anniversary Address yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves said although the concession was running for an extended period this year, due to the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, the Christmas edition of the program will begin on November 8th.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Government is continuing to put measures in place to ensure the protection of all Vincentians, especially the poor and the vulnerable.