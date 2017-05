The new Police Co-operative Credit Union Corporate Headquarters will be officially opened tomorrow.

The office is now located on Bay Street in Kingstown, in the former Voyager building.

The ceremony will here remarks from several Officials in the Credit Union Sector; the keynote address will be delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. tomorrow.









