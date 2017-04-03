Platinum Search Results

A twenty one year old resident of Barrouallie emerged winner in the Final of the local leg of the 2017 Platinum Search International competition, held at the Victoria Park on Saturday night.

Jahleel Cruickshank received the Judges’ nod to secure the top position from a field of ten participants.

The 1st runner-up was Kevan Glasgow; Norita Baynes was the 2nd runner-up and NBC Radio’s Javelle Frank was 3rd runner-up.

Morisa McKenzie was awarded for securing over 15,000 ‘likes’ for her Video on Face Book called “I want to see Jesus”

The other finalists were Gary Miller; Casairo Cumberbatch; Hayden Billingy; Morisa McKenzie; Angelique Garraway and Jonathan Muckette.

Guest appearances at the Show were made by Vincentians Caywama Edwards and Ronny Richards and Delma Perez from Tortola.

Ms. Cruickshank, formerly of Layou is expected to travel to St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Africa and then to Jamaica, where the Grand Finale of the Competition will be held.









