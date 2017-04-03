The Lions Club of St. Vincent South in collaboration with the Local Forestry Department will plant 100 trees at the Montreal Water Shed on Saturday April 22nd in observance of World Earth Day.

A Media Release from the Club said the 100 species of trees will include the Blue Mahoe, Galba and Fiddle wood and will bring the total number of trees planted by the club in the last 5 years to 650.

Dr. Jose Davy, President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South Lion said that, ‘The benefits to be derived from such a project can never be truly valued because of its far reaching impact on the environment.

She said it impacts the watershed in the area, the animals (birds, reptiles, insects, rodents) some of which are indigenous to the island, and flower and ferna and their habitats.

The Forestry Department has embarked on a reforestation drive in the area as the Montreal watershed contributes 40 percent of potable water to households across SVG.

World Earth Day is now celebrated in more than 193 countries each year and this year’s theme, “Environmental and Climate Literacy” calls for persons around the world to help to achieve the goal of planting 7.8 billion trees in preparation for Earth’s Day countdown to its 50th anniversary in 2020.

World Earth Day is celebrated every year to increase the awareness among people about the environment safety as well as to demonstrate the environmental protection measures.









