Digicel Gospel Fest 2017

The Digicel SVG Gospel Fest 2017 began at the Victoria Park last night with performances from Local Gospel Artistes who were outstanding Festival over the years.

The Festival which is into its 15th year, is designed to showcase performances in Music, Song, Dance and Drama.

In his address, Fidel Taylor, Chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee restated the group’s commitment to promote the talents of individuals across the country.

This year’s festival is being held under the theme “Fifteen Years of the Glorious Celebration of the Gospel”.

Among the highlights this year with be a Night of Dance on April 7th; a Glorious Celebration of Praise featuring Gospel Bands on April 9th; Sing a New Song Competition on April 28th and the National Gospel Showcase on April 30th.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related