Parliament

The Finance Bill and Occupational Health and Safety Bill are listed to be dealt with at the House of Assembly Meeting slated for this Thursday April 6th at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

According to the Order Paper, the Finance Bill; Bank of Insolvency Bill; Proceeds of Crime Bill and Occupational Health and Safety Bill will receive their first reading.

Eight other Private Bills will also receive their first reading.

Twenty-seven questions are listed by the Opposition for oral answers.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 10am.









