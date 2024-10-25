A new bridge and road will be constructed in the community of Sandy Bay from January of 2025.

The bridge is being constructed under the World Bank Funded – Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project – VEEP.

Speaking at a Community Consultation in Sandy Bay yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the bridge will take 14 months to complete.

Meanwhile Parliamentary representative for the area and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel commended the consultants Trintoplan Consultants Limited for the work that they have done.

