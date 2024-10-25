St. Vincent and the Grenadines set to host first Medicinal Cannabis Festival from November 1

In less than a weeks’ time, St Vincent and the Grenadines will host the first Medicinal Cannabis Festival – Cannabliss.

The festival is expected to take place from November 1st to the 3rd at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority Dr Jerrol Thompson tells NBC News that the authority is at an advanced stage of planning for the festival.

Dr Thompson is encouraging all Vincentians to go out to the Arnos Vale Sports Complex to support Cannabliss.

