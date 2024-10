MRS TRICIA MAGNOLA DE SHONG better known as TRISH and RED-EEN of Belair formerly of Biabou died on Wednesday October 16th at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 9th at the Church of God of Prophecy, New Creation Ministries in Biabou. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. Open tributes begin at 11:00 pm. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

