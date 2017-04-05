4th SVG AMP Awards

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Music Professionals (SVG AMP) is preparations for the hosting of the AMP awards, scheduled for Wednesday 19th April 2017, at the Signature event center in Arnos Vale, just off the Vigie Highway.

Oronde ”Bomani” Charles, President of the Association said that there are nominations for various categories, which are based on recordings and added that amidst the challenges the event has shown significant growth since its inception.

The association was formed in 2010, to gather shared ideas information and channel opportunities for the establishment of platforms for Vincentian musical heritage.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related