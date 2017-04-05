LIAT Meeting

A task force, comprising executives of the regional carrier LIAT, unions representing the carrier’s workers and an official from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is to be set up to make recommendations on the way forward for the airline.

The decision was made yesterday during a meeting in Barbados, which was chaired by this country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the announcement this morning on Star FM, outlined a number of agreements that were reached – following the conclusion of yesterday’s meeting.

The Prime Minister said the task force will then review the information in detail and that they are hoping put implement the technical task force team during the course of this month.

The session was hosted by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and attended by Chairman of the LIAT shareholder governments, Civil Aviation Minister Robin Yearwood, who along with Senator Lennox Weston are Antigua & Barbuda’s members on the board of directors.

The bargaining agents had threatened industrial action over the late payment of salaries.









