A call is being made for local telecommunications providers to play a greater role in fostering development in the Information and Technology sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The call came from Apollo Knights, Director of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), as he delivered remarks at last week’s launch of a Mobile Application for Consumers.

The ‘Vincy Prices’ App, developed by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), seeks to gather price information on selected products from various supermarkets throughout the country.

Mr. Knights called on local service providers, which are primarily profit-driven, to do more to foster the creation of an enabling environment for technological advancements.









