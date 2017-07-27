Criminal Justice Stakeholders will be involved in a Round table Discussion today as part of the Criminal Justice Stakeholders Conference, which opened here on Tuesday night.

The Discussion will be moderated by Director of Public Prosecutions Colin Williams.

The panel comprises Director of the RSS Asset Recovery Unit, Grenville Williams; Police Commissioner Reynold Hadaway; Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit Carla James; Chief Immigration Officer Stanford Hamilton; former Assistant Superintendent of Police Sydney James.

There will also be a workshop on Cyber Security and Border Protection, as well as discussions on Cyber Crime and its Challenges; Anonymous Witnesses; Legislative Reform in Combatting Crime and Criminality and Cohort Intelligence.

The sessions are taking place at the SVG Community College.

Meanwhile, in his address at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves stressed the need for more assistance in the Government’s efforts to protecting its borders from criminal elements.

The Conference is hosted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in collaboration with the Government of SVGT and the RSS Asset Recovery Unit.









