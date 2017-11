Three Senior Division matches will be played this afternoon in the National Community Football League.

South Leeward will meet Buccamemt at the Campden Park Playing Field at 4:15.

The other matches will be at Victoria Park in Kingstown where South East will oppose Calliaqua at 5:00, and West Kingstown will play against East Kingstown at 7:00.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related