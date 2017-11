As part of this year’s Project Men2020 National Men’s Rally, a Street Football Competition will take place on 19th November at the Calliaqua Hard Court 4:00p.m. This is in keeping with the theme for the year, “Celebrate Men and Boys”.

Registration forms for the Street Football Competition are available at the Calliaqua Police Station, the Gender Affairs Division and from representatives of Project Men2020.









