The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place on Saturday at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, where SVG General Services defeated Star Girls (2) 28-22.

The match between Star Girls (1) and Yanja Young Strugglers will be rescheduled due to Rain.

Eveready Future Stars will meet Third World Man’s Shop at 5:30 this afternoon.







