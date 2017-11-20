Barbados Defeat Windwards in First Class Regional 4 Day Match

Barbados defeated the Windward Islands by 136 runs yesterday, the final day of their 4-day Regional First Class Cricket Championship match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the close of play last Saturday, Barbados were 148-9 in their second innings. They were dismissed for 171 yesterday to set the Windward Islands a winning target of 310 runs. Their top scorer was wicket-keeper, Mario Rampersaud with 36 not out, as off-spinner, Shane Shillinford, used to open the bowling took 5-74. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Kevin Hodge captured 2-32, medium pacer, Kyle Mayers had 2-21, and fast bowler, Sherman Lewis 1-16.

Barbados off-spinner, Kenroy Williams then took 4-36 to spearhead his team’s victory bid. Medium pacer, Justin Greaves took 2-16, with a wicket each to medium pacer, Keon Harding (1-31), off-spinner, Ashley Nurse (1-37), and left-arm,leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican (1-31).

The only Windward Islands batsmen to have put up any resistance were Kyle Mayers (76) and Taryck Gabriel (33). Captain, Tyrone Theophile scored 19. None of the others made more than 8.

The final scores: Barbados 360 and 171, the Windward Islands 222 and 174. Barbados won by 135 runs.







