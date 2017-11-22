Bomani commends organizers of Steel Expressions

RS Promotions – the organizers of the Steel Expressions – International concert has been commended for its role in creating a platform to promote, recognize and celebrate the works of talented Vincentians.

The commendation came from President of the SVG Association of Music professionals (SVGAMP), Orande ‘Bomani’ Charles, while speaking at the recent launch of the event.

Mr. Charles said the association is pleased to be involved in the staging of the event, which helps to promote the steelpan artform.

Mr. Charles said the association will continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to promote local talent.

Steel Expressions – International will take place on Saturday December 30th at the Arnos Vale playing field from 6:30 pm.







