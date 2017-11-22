Agriulcturist concerned about use of Chemical

Local Agriculturalists Conroy Huggins has expressed concern about the use of Agro-Chemicals for improved crop production, and is calling for a revisit in the use of these pesticides and fertilizers.

Mr. Huggins, who is also the National Lead Consultant for the Food and Agricultural Organization, said the agro-chemicals can pose a risk to the health of an individual as well as the environment.

Mr. Huggins said Farmers should be encouraged to shift to the use of organic content on their farms.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related