Farmers in St Vincent and the Grenadines continue to show great resilience, despite several setbacks in the industry.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says that St Vincent and the Grenadines is considered the bread-basket of the Southern Caribbean, because of the resilience shown by farmers.

The Minister notes that St Vincent and the Grenadines has an excellent export trade with Grenada for livestock. The country also exports produce weekly to Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, throughout the Virgin Islands and international partners in the United States, Europe and Canada.

The Agriculture Minister says that despite overcoming many challenges, more remain in the agriculture and fisheries sector.

