Acting Superintendent of Prison Dwayne Bailey said officers at His Majesty’s Prison are working continuously to stop contraband, especially cellphones, from entering the prison.

Speaking on the Police on the Beat Program on NBC Radio, Bailey said two things play a factor in prisoners getting contraband.

Bailey said one such factor is the location of prison, which is located in Kingstown, as there is a well-known fact that persons throw contraband into the prison from McKies Hill and Paul’s Avenue that prisoners get their hands on.

Bailey added that there is a phone system in the prison for prisoners to use.

He says the numbers are vetted and prisoners have access to call family and friends.

