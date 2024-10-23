Several new elements will be included in this year’s Independence Military Parade.

Speaking on Talk yuh Talk on NBC Radio yesterday, member of the National Independence Committee Rodney Small said what will be revealed at Victoria Park on October 27th, will include historic and modern elements.

Small also said the parade will pull on the heartstrings of the attendees.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will commemorate 45 years of Independence on October 27th. For the first time, the Independence Military Parade will take place at night from 6 at the Victoria Park.

