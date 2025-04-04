Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines responds to New US Tariff Regime

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has taken note of the new tariff regime announced by US President Donald Trump.

In light of this, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says a taskforce was established to address the impact of the tariff regime on the price of food locally.

Minister Caesar gave the commitment that major efforts will be made to address the issues that could arise, following the imposition of the new tariff regime.

Nearly sixty countries worldwide have been hit with tariffs, ranging from ten percent to as high as 49 percent.

