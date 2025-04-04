Preliminary Round of Inaugural Over-40s football championship concludes with exciting match ups

The Preliminary Round of the Inaugural FC Sunday Sweaters Pros Tool Rental and Services Over-40s Football Championship climaxed at the Calliaqua Playing Field last Sunday.

Sion Hill Masters beat Calliaqua Masters 2-0; ON TRAC Hope International Masters and South Leeward Unified Masters played to a goalless draw, Guardian General Limited Barrouallie Masters won by default over OTR FC Old Boys, Premium Products Richmond Hill United and Sion Hill Masters drew 1-1.

Also, Largo Height Masters edged Vintage Gold 1-0; Calliaqua Masters suffered a 2-0 defeat by Premium Products Richmond Hill Masters, Guardian General Barrouallie sealed a 2-1 win over South Leeward Unified Masters, and Layou Masters beat ON TRAC Hope International Masters 2-1.

In related news…Largo Height Masters won the ON TRAC X-PRESS/Maxwell “KRISHNA” Bennett Award for finishing with the most points and goals during the first Round.

The Playoff Round for the Plate and Championship will take place on Sunday 6th April also at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

