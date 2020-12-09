The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched a manhunt for two escaped prisoners

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched a manhunt for Veron Primus and Ulric Hanson who were inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison and have escaped lawful custody.

Police say Primus was serving a sentence for escaping lawful custody and awaiting trial for murder; while Hanson was awaiting trial for a series of serious offences including murder, robbery and burglary. Police say both men are considered armed and very dangerous.

Anyone seeing them can contact the Police immediately at telephone number 457-1211/ 456-1102 or Her Majesty’s Prison at telephone number 457-1937.

Commissioner John said the Police Force is mobilizing all of its troops to ensure that the fugitives are captured as soon as possible. He also stressed that the escaped prisoners are dangerous, and cautioned members of the public not to approach them, but to contact the Police as soon as possible.







