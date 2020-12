Police reports indicate that this country recorded another murder last night, Tuesday December 8th, 2020.

It is confirmed that a man originally from Petit Bordel was shot in the Redemption Sharpes community where he was residing  and has succumbed to his injuries.

Reports indicate that the victim, named Calimore Edwards also went by the name of Short Man.

The shooting incident occurred at about 10:30 last night and Police said investigations are continuing into the matter.







