Jarrod Fox of Largo heights is this country’s latest jackpot winner.

He won 270-thousand dollars in last Friday’s Super Six game with the numbers 1.4.7.9.12.23. Fox was presented with his winning cheque at a ceremony this morning at the National Lottery’s Authority Headquarters in Paul’s Avenue.

The cheque was presented by General Manager McGregor Sealey who urged Mr. Fox to use the money wisely.

Mr. Sealey also said that this year has been a tremendous one for the National Lottery.







