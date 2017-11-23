Taxi Driver commends Tourism Ministry for their work

The Ministry of Tourism has been commended for its efforts in promoting St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the premier tourism destination in the region.

The commendation came from President of the SVG Taxi Drivers Association, Winston Morgan, during the Police on the Beat programme aired on NBC Radio on Monday night.

Mr. Morgan however noted that while progress is being made in attracting visitors to these shores, efforts must be made to develop and improve the popular tourist areas.

Mr. Morgan said visitors are generally satisfied with the current fare structure.







