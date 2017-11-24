A Group B match in the First Division of the National Lotteries Authority/Harioun/Flow North East Football League took place yesterday when Pride and Joy defeated Bruce Law Chambers Mt Grenan 4-1 yesterday afternoon at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Alastair Williams, Otis Hector, Dante Toney and Dunte Smith scored a goal each for Pride and Joy while Courtney Peters converted the goal for Bruce Law Chambers Mt Grenan.

This afternoon’s match at a 4:15 will be between Brownstown United and Owia FC in the First Division.







