In the Knock-out of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship yesterday afternoon, at the Grammar School Playing Field, KFC defeated VINLEC 3-2 penalties after neither team had scored at the end of regulation time.

Textile Sports Ministry of Education defeated Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks on sudden death penalties stage of their match after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in their quarter-final match. Textile Sports Ministry of Education will now meet St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Athority in the semi-finals.

Last Saturday, Largo Height came out victorious beating Toni Belfongo 3-1. Central Shooters defeated System Three (1) 2-1 on Sudden Death after playing goalless in regulation time.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won by default from St Vincent Brewery while R and R Construction Transport and Works also won by default from DIGICEL.

This afternoon, Massy Stores will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.







