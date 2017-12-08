Discussions on Introducting Electric Vehicles taking place

Several Local and Regional Delegates will be involved in discussions today on the possible introduction of electric Vehicles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Energy Unit in the Prime Minister’s Office will partner with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the USAID Caribbean Clean Energy Program, to host the one-day Seminar, under the theme “Private Sector Fleet Transition to Electric Vehicles – Driving Economic Development in SVG”.

The workshop will examine the opportunities presented for local Businesses by the introduction of Electric Vehicles.

Businesses will also have an opportunity to give input on the design of a project to accelerate deployment of electric vehicles in private-sector vehicle fleets.

The forum will be convened at the NIS Conference Room from nine this morning.







