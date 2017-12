There were victories for the Ministry of Transport and Works Combined and BRAGSA Pavers in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The Ministry of Transport and Works Combined defeated Fire Ballers 29-26, and BRAGSA Pavers beat KFC Pacers 37-23.

The Championship will continue on Monday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related