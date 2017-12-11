Forty Communities participating in nine mornings activities

Some 40 communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to participate in the 2017 National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

Chief Cultural Officer, Anthony Theobalds, said while some communities have not formalized their activities, there will be some form of celebrations.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Mr. Theobalds said all activities are expected to commence by December 16th.

Mr. Theobalds said the festival also provides the opportunity to sample some of this country’s traditional foods.







