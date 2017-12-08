GHS wins STEM video competition

The Girls’ High School is the winner of the STEM Video Competition, organized by the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown Barbados.

The contest, which was open to all secondary school students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the age of 13, required students to produce a short video explaining why STEM is important in their community.

STEM is the acronynm for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The contest supported the U.S. Embassy’s goal of promoting STEM education as a driver of sustainable economic growth, and as a means to foster innovation and empower youth.

A release from the Embassy said the video submission from the students of the GHS showcased creatively how STEM advancements led to enhanced communication and improved the dissemination of critical information, such as extreme weather advisories, to local residents in St. Vincent.

Fifth form students, Khalisa Peters, Areanna St. Luce, Tamika Gloster, and Alyssa Patterson, created the video, and were supervised by Teacher Lenski Adams.

Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, James Rodriguez, congratulated the winning students during a ceremony held at the Girls’ High School yesterday. He presented a prize package including a Celestron telescope, books, and other STEM-themed items to the school’s Science Department.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related