Courts 9th Annual Reading competition final slated for this week

The Finals of the local leg of the 9th Annual Courts Reading Competition will be held here this week, with seven Primary Schools set to compete.

The finalists are Kent Cain Jr. from the Brighton Methodist School; Christian Joseph representing Kingstown Preparatory; Jonneil Stowe – Lodge Village Government; Ethan Balcombe from the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic; Sheya Weeks – Spring Methodist; Katelyn Bobb from Stubbs Government and J’Tsi Yon Simmons from Windsor Primary.

The Finalists will compete in two categories: the reading of a narrative and the presentation of a news story. Last year’s winner was Kaylee Robertson of the Stubbs Government School, who placed 3rd in the OECS competition in St. Kitts.

The competition will be held this Wednesday December 13th at the Peace Memorial Hall from 9:00am







